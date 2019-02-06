CNN: ‘Donald Trump’s Favorite Team Just Won Another Super Bowl’

As The Media Floods The Zone With Analysis And Insight After The Patriots Victory Over The Rams In Super Bowl Liii, One Particular Take That Seems To Encompass The Media Reaction Is That President Trump’s Team Emerged The Victor Last Night.

CNN expressed that lament on Monday afternoon in a piece titled: “Donald Trump’s Favorite Team Just Won Another Super Bowl.”

Writer Zachary B. Wolf, first draws attention to the fact that Tom Brady audibled to a running play to the right, by saying “Reagan.”

Wolf then points out the strong ties Trump has to key members of the Patriots team and organization.

“Key Patriots — the owner, the coach and the quarterback — are all friendly with Trump. Owner Robert Kraft once reportedly gave Trump a Super Bowl Ring after an earlier Patriot win. Quarterback Tom Brady said Trump gave Kraft a Make America Great Again hat that somehow ended up in Brady’s locker.Trump clearly seemed to be rooting for the Patriots heading into the game. He tweeted his congratulations to them after they secured their spot in the Super Bowl, but offered no such praise for the Rams.

“Coach Bill Belichick wrote Trump a note of encouragement in 2016, which Trump then read at a rally. – READ MORE