CNN: Dem party doing ‘quality control’ on some Iowa caucus results (VIDEO)

Don’t worry, Democratic Party Officials are doing “Quality Control” guys. pic.twitter.com/3j1ral3Ae1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Democrat party is reviewing caucus results prior to their release, CNN is reporting tonight.

David Chalian, CNN’s political director, reported that the party is doing “quality control on some of the results”.

Chalian said the party would be releasing results beginning around 10pm ET.

"What they're doing right now," he said, quoting an anonymous party official, "is quality control of the reporting of the results they are getting from these precincts."