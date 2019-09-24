CNN Deems It A “Conspiracy Theory” To Question Biden Ties To Ukraine

What do ABC’s Tom Llamas (with colleagues Lucien Bruggeman, and Matthews Mosk), CNN’s John King, Michelle Malkin, The New Yorker’s Adam Entous, John Solomon, and James Risen all have in common?

Apparently, CNN deemed those people to be conspiracy theorists on Friday since they’ve raised questions about Joe Biden’s interactions with the Ukranian government while son Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

CNN Right Now host Brianna Keilar was adamant viewers know this, twice teasing about how an upcoming segment would “fact-check the conspiracy theory” concerning the former Vice President.

Teeing up political correspondent Sara Murray, Keilar sought to discredit the Biden/Ukraine questions by citing the press’s latest DEFCON-1 declaration over the President’s communications with the head of Ukraine that led to a whistle blower complaint.

“So, here’s the conspiracy theory the Trump campaign has been urging Ukraine to look into. Essentially they claim that Joe Biden used his power as Vice President to protect his son, Hunter Biden, who worked with a Ukrainian gas company. The catch? Well, the theory has been thoroughly debunked,” Keilar pompously asserted.

Murray then dutifully did her part for the Biden campaign, boasting that the Biden comment that Trump’s “been bother[ed]” by was Biden’s recollection of when “he cracked down on this Ukrainian prosecutor that he felt was very corrupt and threatened to withhold U.S. aid.” – READ MORE