CNN covers Trump ‘going on a diet’ in ongoing obsession with president’s weight

Ronna McDaniel’s tweet said it all.

CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives. America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success. pic.twitter.com/wfu4b05Saa — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 30, 2018

“CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives,” the GOP chairwoman posted, along with a screengrab of the graphic banner, “President Trump Going On A Diet.”

“America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success,” she wrote. – READ MORE

