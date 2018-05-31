Politics
CNN covers Trump ‘going on a diet’ in ongoing obsession with president’s weight
Ronna McDaniel’s tweet said it all.
CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives. America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success. pic.twitter.com/wfu4b05Saa
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 30, 2018
“CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives,” the GOP chairwoman posted, along with a screengrab of the graphic banner, “President Trump Going On A Diet.”
“America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success,” she wrote. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Ronna McDaniel’s tweet said it all. CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives. America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success. pic.twitter.com/wfu4b05Saa — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 30, 2018 “CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation…