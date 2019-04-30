CNN Contributor: You Can Shoot My Dog And If I Think You Can Beat Trump I’m For You

CNN contributor and Democratic strategist Paul Begala told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night that he wants to beat President Donald Trump in 2020 so badly that he would vote for a Democrat who shot his dog if that Democrat could beat Trump.

“I am a lifelong Democrat, and I have no candidate yet in this field,” Begala said. “First time in my life, I’ve not had a candidate that I’ve preferred in the primaries. I’m going to watch and see how they develop.”

"This is what I'm looking for: I'm a JFK Democrat," Begala continued. "I will pay any price, bear any burden, support any friend, oppose any foe to ensure the defeat of Donald J. Trump. You could be for Medicare-For-All or not, you could shoot my dog and if I think you can beat Trump, I'm going to be for you."