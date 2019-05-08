CNN Contributor: ‘When a Woman Gets Pregnant, That Is Not a Human Being Inside of Her’ (VIDEO)

CNN contributor Christine Quinn on Monday night participated in a discussion about state-level “heartbeat bills,” where she claimed, “When a woman gets pregnant, that is not a human being inside of her.”

Quinn, the former Democratic speaker of the New York City Council, appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time alongside fellow CNN contributor and former Republican senator Rick Santorum (Pa.), where they had a fiery debate about abortion. During the introduction of the segment, host Chris Cuomo mentioned the Georgia Heartbeat bill that would later be signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Brian Kemp (R., Ga.).

“These so-called heartbeat bills are exactly what you said, six-week bills. They for all intent and purposes are an end-run around Roe v. Wade and a clear attempt to make abortion illegal across the country,” Quinn said. “That’s what they are… This is a clear attempt to take decisions about a woman’s body and birth out of the hands of a woman and out of the hands of doctors and that to me is really shocking.” – READ MORE