CNN Contributor Says Goal of Syrian Missile Strike May Have Also Been to Distract From Trump’s Scandals
CNN contributor Ana Navarro tweeted that the missile strike in Syria may have had two goals, one being to take attention away from President Donald Trump’s scandals.
Navarro tweeted that it’s “true” Syrian President Bashar Assad is “committing genocide” and agreed that countries “must not allow him to kill Syrian [people with] impunity.”
It is true Trump may have ordered strikes against Syria to distract attention from Comey book & Cohen investigation
It is true Assad is committing genocide. The international community cannot, must not allow him to kill Syrians ppl w/impunity
The two, are not mutually exclusive
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 14, 2018
However, she explained that it’s also true that “Trump may have ordered strikes against Syria to distract attention from [former FBI Director James] Comey book [and Michael] Cohen investigation.” – READ MORE