CNN Commentator: U.S. Is Headed Toward ‘Death Camps’ for Migrants Coming Across Southern Border (VIDEO)

CNN commentator Angela Rye claimed the United States is headed towards “death camps” for migrants “if our consciences are not quickly pierced” during an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Tuesday.

Rye and conservative CNN commentator Steve Cortes were discussing the detention of migrants crossing the southern border and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D., N.Y.) claim that they are being placed in concentration camps.

“I don’t know when we decided that a humanitarian crisis could be defined whether or not someone is carrying a green card or whether or not someone has their papers, but I’m going to tell you this: Before we are American, we are human beings and it is not okay, it is a damn shame what is happening at this border and the fact that you’re going to justify it by economics, let me just tell you, there are a whole lot of people making a whole lot of money by having these people in detention centers,” Rye began. – READ MORE