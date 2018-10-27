CNN commentator: Trump acting ‘like a mental patient’ with 3:30 a.m. tweets

CNN political commentator Joe Lockhart said President Trump is “acting like a mental patient” with his early morning tweet criticizing the network over its coverage of the bombs sent to CNN and Democratic Party leaders.

“Frankly, I am a little tired about worrying about the president’s psyche,” Lockhart, a former press secretary for President Clinton, said on “New Day.”

“He was elected to be president of the United States, not a mental patient and being up at 3:30 in the morning,” Lockhart said. “You know, there’s the famous ad about it — ‘If a call comes at 3:30, will the president…’ — this guy is tweeting and criticizing people who are just reporting the news.”

Trump ripped CNN earlier on Friday in a tweet that said he was being unfairly criticized over the explosives sent to former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the actor Robert DeNiro, among others. – READ MORE