CNN Comes in 10th Place in Primetime, Even After Banner News Week

CNN’s ratings last week once again fell short–not only of their competitors like Fox News and MSNBC–the network’s ratings fell behind HGTV, the Hallmark Channel, and the History channel last week.

According to AdWeek, CNN came in tenth place during prime time in the week of September 17-23, while cable news competitors Fox News and MSNBC came in first and third place, respectively.

ESPN came in second–while HGTV, NFL Network, USA, Hallmark Channel, the Investigation Discovery network, and the History channel all beat CNN.

During the day time, CNN came in seventh place, again losing to both Fox News and MSNBC, the two networks that took the top two spots.

The gripping testimonies of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of a sex assault in their youth, captivated America on Thursday, with Fox News dominating cable news viewership, early Nielsen ratings data showed.

Fox News averaged a whopping 5.7 million viewers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET during the hourslong hearing on Thursday, topping MSNBC (2.9 million) and CNN (2.5 million) combined.

Fox News also dominated in the key demographic of adults ages 25-54, averaging 1.1 million viewers versus 736,000 for CNN and 464,000 for MSNBC.

FNC's coverage, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum with Chris Wallace, was up 253 percent in total viewers and 275 percent in the demo compared with the network's third-quarter average for the time slot.