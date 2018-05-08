CNN Columnist: Violence Is On The Rise Because Of The Patriarchy

Community organizer Richard Edmond Vargas has finally cracked the code to violence in American society over at the CNN website: it’s not guns after all. No, it’s testicles.

According to Vargas, “it’s safe to say there is something wrong with how our culture socializes men.” Yes, Vargas has spent lots of time with prisoners. And what he’s found is that the patriarchy is to blame:

Patriarchy is a social system that defines men as being inherently violent, dominant and controlling while rewarding them with power for being that way. It is no secret, especially these days, that we live in a patriarchal society. Why are we continually surprised when a man takes up arms and commits mass murder?

Well, first off, the vast majority of men don’t. Violent crime rates have been in consistent decline for decades. Second, men constitute most violent criminals in every known society, no matter how feminist those societies. Third, it’s lack of men in homes that’s leading to crime in particular areas — single motherhood is one of the leading indicators of criminality among young men. And it’s rather weird that Vargas is willing to blame a culture of American patriarchalism at large for violence, rather than looking to the cultures that inhere in high-crime areas of all races — cultures that eschew education, eschew fatherhood, and promote chest-thumping masculinity.

Instead, Vargas blames “cartoons, video games and contemporary politicians.” – READ MORE

