CNN claims the Easter story, about Jesus’ death and resurrection, is a ‘#MeToo moment’

Is the Easter story also a “#MeToo” story? According to a CNN article published on Friday, the two stories are one in the same.

“How Easter became a #MeToo moment,” the article’s headline reads.

The article, which wasn’t placed in CNN’s opinion section, analyzes how “some pastors and biblical scholars say” the Easter story is also a #MeToo story.

“The men refused to listen to her story. She was publicly smeared as a whore. And when she emerged as a celebrated advocate, powerful men tried to silence her because she threatened their status,” the article says. “Nevertheless she persisted.”

“The woman we’re talking about, though, is not a leader in the #MeToo movement — the viral campaign raising awareness about sexual assault and harassment against women. She is Mary Magdalene, the first person Jesus appeared to after his resurrection, according to the New Testament, and the first person to preach the good news that he had been raised from the dead,” it adds. – READ MORE

