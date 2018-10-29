CNN Chief Zucker Claims another “suspicious package” targeting CNN has been “intercepted”

“Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff (Zucker):” — CNN

But wait, we were told the FBI caught the alleged mail “bomber.”

