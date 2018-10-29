    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    CNN Chief Zucker Claims another “suspicious package” targeting CNN has been “intercepted”

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff (Zucker):” — CNN

    But wait, we were told the FBI caught the alleged mail “bomber.”

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: