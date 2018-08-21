CNN Cheers One Item Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wears: ‘The Next Pink Pussy Hat’

CNN thinks Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sending a powerful message to the identity-politics oppressed peoples of America — with her collars.

Yup, the elderly octogenarian, according to CNN’s Rhonda Garelick who breathlessly describes Ginsburg as a “force of nature,” is stealthily using various collars to express her approval or disenchantment regarding various issues. Garelick cheers Ginsburg’s “dainty lace collar” as “the next pink pussy hat.”

Opining that Ginsburg “has devoted herself to helping others do the same: advocating for those society tends to overlook, those ‘disappeared’ by the blindness of prejudice or sexism,” Garelick adds that Ginsburg has amassed an “entire wardrobe of collars, collected from around the world, in a wide array of styles ranging from simple half-circles of fabric or lace to elaborately beaded and jeweled affairs … these collars constitute a communication system, a kind of fashion semaphore.”

Garelick posits that Ginsburg has her favorite “majority” collar as well as her “dissenting” collar, which she wore to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.- READ MORE

By now it has become predictable old news to hear that Fox News Channel defeated their cable news rivals CNN and MSNBC in the weekly ratings, as they have finished number one out of the big three in total average viewers per day for 31 consecutive weeks, according to Adweek.

Nor is it a surprise to hear that Fox beat their rivals in prime time viewership either, as they have done so for 11 consecutive weeks now.

What is somewhat surprising, and incredibly laughable, is that CNN — the formerly vaunted crown jewel of the establishment media — has sunk so low in the ratings that they are losing out to other basic cable networks in terms of prime time viewers, networks with decidedly less important topics to air than the serious news of the day.

The Daily Caller noted that while Fox ranked number one in total prime time viewers for the week of August 6-12 — 2.18 million viewers on the average evening — and were followed closely by MSNBC — 1.75 million viewers — both were trailed significantly by CNN, which averaged only 992,000 viewers during the prime time hours.

That placed CNN at seventh on the list, behind such basic cable networks as Home and Garden Television (1.33 million), USA Network (1.25 million), the History Channel (1.06 million) and TBS Network (1.02 million).

Essentially, CNN’s prime time stars like Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo are drawing fewer viewers than History Channel shows such as “Pawn Stars,” “American Pickers,” “Counting Cars,” “Mountain Men,” and perhaps funniest of all, “Ancient Aliens.” – READ MORE