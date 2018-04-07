CNN Boss Admits Company Didn’t Pay Attention To Gender Pay Gap Problem

During an embarrassing meeting with staff members this week, an executive at CNN International admitted to not paying attention to a gender pay gap problem within the company.

After revealing CNN International had a 2.8% mean gender pay gap in favor of women but a 23.5% median gap in favor of men, Maddox said the overseas arm of CNN hadn’t been paying attention to the issue.

CNN International managing director Tony Maddox said he was “surprised by this, shocked and disappointed.”

“To be absolutely candid with you, this survey has prompted us to do something we weren’t doing,” Maddox said, according to a leaked recording obtained by BuzzFeed News. “When you look around, you see senior women here, you see senior women there, you don’t realize until it’s portrayed in this stark kind of way that you need to take a look at it.” – READ MORE

