CNN, Beto O’Rourke Target Conservative Media as Terrorist Organizations

According to far-left CNN and imploding Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, Breitbart News, Fox News, and Sinclair News are terrorist organizations sowing “seeds of terror.”

And when you label an American, or an American company, a terrorist organization, you are deliberately painting a target on their back and calling for violence against them.

Because I don’t want to contribute to the spread of fake news or the climate of violence and intimidation that irresponsible and dangerous outlets like CNN have already ginned upagainst the political right, I’m not going to link O’Rourke’s incendiary smear published at CNN, but here are the pertinent quotes:

When President Donald Trump describes Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and “bringing crime,” or refers to undocumented immigrants as individuals who “infest our country” — he speaks not as America’s President but as an emissary of hate. And his vilification and fear-mongering connect with those who are open to receiving it. The seeds of terror we saw that August day are transmitted day and night on Fox News, the most watched cable news channel in the country. They are amplified by right-wing websites like Breitbart, and in messages forced onto local news broadcasts by Sinclair Media.

The fact that it is now considered an act of terrorism for right-leaning media outlets to express opinions and ideas that are mainstream and reflected in the law, opinions about illegal immigration and border enforcement, not only tells you how far off the deep end the left has gone, but the lengths to which they will go to snuff out competing ideas, to intimidate and bully us into silence. – READ MORE