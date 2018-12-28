CNN Bashes Troops Who Support Trump. Sarah Sanders Fires Back.

On Thursday, noting that CNN had targeted the American troops in Iraq who asked President Trump to sign their “Make America Great Again” hats or their embroidered patches reading “Trump 2020,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back on Twitter: “CNN will attack anyone who supports President Trump, including the brave men and women of our military who fight everyday to protect our freedom.”

CNN will attack anyone who supports President Trump, including the brave men and women of our military who fight everyday to protect our freedom https://t.co/x6VjuUJFdF — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

Sanders has never been shy about going after CNN when she felt the network had acted inappropriately. In late November 2017, after CNN told Politico it would boycott the annual White House Christmas party for the media, Sanders tweeted, “Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN.”- READ MORE