CNN avoids on-air coverage of Biden’s ‘Are you a junkie?’ remark about taking a cognitive test

CNN appears to be making it common practice not to report news that may portray presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a negative light.

Biden raised eyebrows Wednesday morning during an interview with a virtual panel at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which was posted in full on Thursday, where he was asked if he has taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden reacted to the question from CBS reporter Errol Barnett, who is Black. “Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

(…)

However, despite the attention Biden’s remarks received online, CNN gave them no attention on air. A search of CNN transcripts did not find one mention of the word “junkie” over a 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, long after the clip went viral.

Other clips from the same interview made waves on Thursday, showing Biden stumbling when asked how he would take on China and comparing the African American and Latino communities. – READ MORE

