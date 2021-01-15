CNN Anchor: Everyone Who Voted For Trump Sided With ‘The Klan,’ ‘Nazis,’ Rioters (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Don Lemon made sweeping allegations that Americans who voted for President Donald Trump stood with “the Klan” and “Nazis” on Wednesday.

The CNN host made the remarks during an exchange with fellow network anchor Chris Cuomo. Cuomo asked Lemon to respond to assertions that people who voted for Trump should not be lumped together with rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, many of whom are being hunted by federal authorities for a wide range of criminal charges.

CNN’s @DonLemon: If you voted for Trump, you’re with the Klan & the Capitol Hill rioters pic.twitter.com/xDi7zQwt9O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

“Now what you hear is, ‘Well, you can’t say that everybody who voted for Trump is like the people who went into the Capitol.’ Response?” Cuomo asked.

“If you are on that side, you need to think about the side you are on. I am never on the side of the Klan. Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Klan’s side. Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Nazi’s side,” Lemon responded, lumping together over 74 million Americans who voted to re-elect the president with white supremacists and Nazis. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --