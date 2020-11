CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour on Thursday compared President Donald Trump’s tenure to Nazi Germany on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 prelude to the Holocaust.

" led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth," Amanpour said. "After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth."

