CNN Anchor Calls It ‘Revisionism’ To Deny That Capitol Riot Was An Armed Insurrection

CNN host John Berman said Tuesday that denying that the Capitol riot was an armed insurrection is a type of “revisionism.”

“It’s happening on opinion television, Tucker Carlson and his show fantasy island last night, questioning whether or not what we saw happen actually happened, saying that it wasn’t an armed insurrection, saying that it wasn’t white supremacists, there were no white supremacists involved with that,” Berman said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“How do you deal with that type of revisionism? And what are the dangers of that line of thinking?” Berman asked Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters.

“Well, it’s clearly dangerous. And it’s clearly outrageous. I lived it. There were a lot of folks who lived that, were in the Capitol that day. We have folks who have died. We have folks who have been injured severely, our Capitol police folks,” Peters told Berman.

A mob of people breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a protest that quickly turned into a violent riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results. The Senate is starting their bipartisan hearings on Tuesday over the security measures that failed to contain the riot, according to The New York Times.

The meeting, comprised of two Senate committees, will consist of lawmaker interviews with officials who were tasked to secure the Capitol, the Times reported. Officers who responded to the riot included members from the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Peters said that information gathered from arrests and video footage make it clear that extremist groups played a large role in the outbreak of violence at the Capitol.

“So it is just outrageous to hear those types of comments. And it really ignores the fact that this is a problem. We have a serious threat. We also have a serious threat from violent extremist groups,” Peters said. “It’s something that I’m gonna focus a great deal on as the chairman of homeland security committee, as the rise of white supremacy and other extremist groups.”

“This is a real threat. We have to address it with the seriousness that it deserves. And putting out this false information undermines homeland security,” Peters said, adding that this train of thought was “undermining the security of this country.”