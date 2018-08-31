CNN analyst: Trump is telling supporters he’ll protect them from ‘scary black people’ (VIDEO)

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says President Trump is telling his supporters he will protect them from “scary black people” with his message that there could be “violence” if the GOP loses the midterm elections.

“Let’s be clear also about what’s going on here,” Toobin said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” “The theme here is, ‘I’m Donald Trump and I’ll protect you from the scary black people,'” he added.

Trump during a Monday night dinner with evangelical leaders reportedly said Democrats will "overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently, and violently."

Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Dershowitz commended Davis for coming forward to dispel the unfounded rumor about Cohen’s ability to testify that the president knew about the meeting in Trump Tower.

But then he gave some strong advice to CNN — and this advice from the attorney and frequent media pundit is still reverberating.

“Number one — that they tell us the nature of the sources without telling us the names. Are they eyewitnesses? Is it a hearsay source?” the lawyer said about the network’s common practice of using unnamed sources to spread damaging news about the president.

“Or second — that they give their source to their expert on journalism and let their expert decide whether or not they should stick with the story, or some outside experts, someone from the Columbia School of Journalism, who could learn the name of the sources and then go talk to the sources, still keep their names confidential and then come forward and say, ‘You know, there is a basis. We’re standing behind CNN,’” Dershowitz said.

"They have to do something to preserve their credibility," he said passionately about the network and the way it's handled its reporting, especially recently.