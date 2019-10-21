CNN Analyst Sorry For Discussing Clinton’s Emails Too Often (VIDEO)

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin apologized Monday for spending too much time discussing Hillary Clinton’s private email scandal in 2016, saying she “very likely lost the election because of it.”

In a clip flagged by Mediaite, Toobin said the scandal “is also a story about the news media, about how much time we spent on that, and that’s something that I have felt a great deal of personal responsibility for.” He added that “Because I talked about the e-mails here at CNN, I wrote about it in the New Yorker, and I think I paid too much attention to them, and I regret that.”

“I hope a lesson is learned,” Toobin said. “I mean, this story turns out to be … a big nothing, and we spent months on it. Hillary Clinton very likely lost the election because of it, and I think I should have been talking about other issues, not about the e-mails.” – READ MORE