CNN Analyst on Tweet Taking Bee’s ‘C**t’ Comment About Ivanka to Next Level: ‘Best Tweet All Day’

White House correspondent for Playboy magazine and political analyst Brian Karem said actress Sally Field’s tweet about Ivanka Trump was the best tweet of the day.

Karem responded to Field saying her tweet was the best all day:

Bee originally went after Trump for taking a picture with her child and posting it on social media. Bee said it was wrong for her to do so because of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. READ MORE

IJR - Independent Journal Review
