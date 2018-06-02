Politics
CNN Analyst on Tweet Taking Bee’s ‘C**t’ Comment About Ivanka to Next Level: ‘Best Tweet All Day’
White House correspondent for Playboy magazine and political analyst Brian Karem said actress Sally Field’s tweet about Ivanka Trump was the best tweet of the day.
I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt.
Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.
— Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018
Karem responded to Field saying her tweet was the best all day:
HA! Okay…best tweet of the day young lady.
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 31, 2018
Bee originally went after Trump for taking a picture with her child and posting it on social media. Bee said it was wrong for her to do so because of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. – READ MORE
