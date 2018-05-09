True Pundit

CNN Analyst Offers the Worst Suggestion to Replace NY AG

Following outgoing New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s resignation Monday night, CNN’s Chris Cillizza suggested that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton run to replace him.

Schneiderman resigned his post shortly following a story detailing his alleged history of sexual abuse Monday night.

And Cillizza, apparently discontent with Clinton’s disappearance from the spotlight, mentioned the former secretary of state as a potential candidate on Tuesday morning. – READ MORE

Chris Cillizza has had some bad ideas in his journalistic career, but this one might take the cake.

