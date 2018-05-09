CNN Analyst Offers the Worst Suggestion to Replace NY AG

Following outgoing New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s resignation Monday night, CNN’s Chris Cillizza suggested that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton run to replace him.

Schneiderman resigned his post shortly following a story detailing his alleged history of sexual abuse Monday night.

Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Hillary Clinton — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 8, 2018

And Cillizza, apparently discontent with Clinton’s disappearance from the spotlight, mentioned the former secretary of state as a potential candidate on Tuesday morning. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1