CNN Analyst Joe Lockhart Rips Dr. Birx For Shredding Alarmist Theories: She’s A ‘Stepford Doc’

Dr. Deborah Birx is about to learn what happens to people when they go against the media’s narrative.

On Thursday, Dr. Birx instilled hope in the American people when she shredded some of the alarmist models being cited in the media, particularly, the Imperial College London Model that dramatically decreased its predicted number of COVID-19 cases from 500,000 to 20,000.

“I am sure many ever you saw the recent report out of the U.K. about them adjusting completely their needs,” she said. “This is really quite important. If you remember that was the report that said there would be 500,000 deaths in the U.K. and 2.2 million deaths in the United States. They’ve adjusted that number in the U.K. to 20,000. So, half a million to 20,000. We are looking into this in great details to understand that adjustment.”

Dr Birk has drunk the Kool Aid — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 26, 2020

I, for one, am no longer interested in hearing from Dr. Brix. Her vouching for Trump’s vast scientific abilities from his business background was the breaking point. Stepford Doc — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 27, 2020

“Models are models,” she later said. “There is enough data now of the real experience with the Coronavirus on the ground to really make these predictions much more sound. So, when people start talking about 20% of a population getting infected. It’s very scary, but we don’t have data that matches that based on the experience.” – READ MORE

