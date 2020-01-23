CNN Analyst Joe Lockhart Admits He Fabricated Conversation Between GOP Senators

CNN political analyst and former Clinton White House official Joe Lockhart admitted on Wednesday that he made up a conversation between two Republican senators that he claimed were stunned about what they were learning during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

Lockhart tweeted: “Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. ‘is this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we’re up shit’s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence.[‘]”

Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

After some time passed, Lockhart added a second tweet to his first tweet, writing, “Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking.” – READ MORE