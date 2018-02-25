CNN Alleges Hero Student Who Claimed ‘Scripted Question’ Doctored Email Evidence

CNN is continuing to push back against claims by Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School junior Colton Haab that it tried to make him ask a “scripted question” at its town hall on guns on Wednesday evening, releasing a set of emails that it exchanged with Haab during the run-up to the event.

Haab told local Fort Lauderdale ABC News affiliate WPLG that CNN had invited him to speak at the town hall event, but the Junior ROTC member — who helped evacuate fellow students to safety during last week’s mass shooting at the school — withdrew after he was presented with a question that CNN had “scripted” and was not allowed to give his own opinions on the issue.

CNN responded on Thursday, claiming that none of the questions had been “scripted,” that Haab wanted to give a speech rather than asking a question, and that the subject of his question (arming teachers) was addressed by other participants in any case.

On Friday, CNN released — via the Washington Post — part of the email exchange with Haab, including correspondence with his father, Glenn Haab.

CNN alleges, via the Post, that versions of the email exchange that were provided to Fox News and the Huffington Post had been “doctored” to remove the words “that he submitted” to make it appear as though CNN wrote Haab’s question for him. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *