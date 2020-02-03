CNN Admits: Republicans Have ‘Legitimate Point’ About Whistleblower Questions (VIDEO)

In a segment chiding Republican Senator Rand Paul (KY) for submitting a question to Chief Justice John Roberts in which he named the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the Democrats’ impeachment campaign, CNN Chief National Correspondent John King admitted that Republicans have “a legitimate point” about the House Democrats blocking them from asking the whistleblower essential questions.

The Democrats have consistently barred any reference to the individual widely believed to be the whistleblower, citing anonymity protections for federal whistleblowers, and ultimately prevented any questioning of the whistleblower by Republicans. Republicans maintain that the whistleblower’s reported coordination with the office of the Democrat who headed up the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the whistleblower’s past previous connections, including to Joe Biden — around whom the Democrats’ accusation of Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign revolves — requires that the whistleblower be questioned.

CNN’s John King: “Republicans make a good point. The Whistleblower started all this. Why has the Whistleblower never been questioned? Shouldn’t the House Democrats have found a secure way to do that? It’s a legitimate point of debate.” pic.twitter.com/lsutmBXBwJ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2020

On Thursday, CNN’s King admitted what few mainstream outlets have been willing to acknowledge: “Republicans make a good point.”

On Thursday, CNN's King admitted what few mainstream outlets have been willing to acknowledge: "Republicans make a good point."

"Republicans make a good point," said King, as seen in a clip that President Trump highlighted on Thursday. "The whistleblower started all this. Why has the whistleblower never been questioned? Shouldn't the House Democrats have found a secure way to do that? It's a legitimate point of debate."