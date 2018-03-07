CNN Actually Praises Trump for Progress With North Korea: ‘This Is a Big Deal’ (VIDEO)

CNN broadcasters praised President Donald Trump’s administration for potential progress with North Korea.

Chris Cuomo, who in the past has been a very outspoken critic of the president, was complimentary of how the administration is handling the tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

“Congratulations to the Trump administration, they were able to move the ball here,” Cuomo said. “Maybe North Korea’s not telling the truth, maybe they won’t really do this. But even the suggestion, even the potential offer, is progress.”

This breakthrough is shocking to many when considering the rising tensions between dictator Kim Jong Un and the president. However, during meetings with South Korean officials this week, North Korea has expressed its willingness to enter into talks with the U.S. about potentially ending its nuclear program. – READ MORE

