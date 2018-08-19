CNN Accused of Intimidating Paul Manafort Jury

Cnn Is Being Accused Of Attempting To Intimidate The Paul Manafort Jury After The Far-left Cable Channel (And Six Other Anti-trump Outlets) Requested The Jurors’ Names And Home Addresses.

(…)

And so, on Thursday, CNN, along with six other far-left media outlets (the Washington Post, BuzzFeed, Politico, the New York Times, NBC, and the AP) sued for the release of the names and home addresses of all of the Manafort jurors, a move that is both disturbing and almost unprecedented.

As Bre Payton at the Federalist points out, “Publicly outing the names and home addresses of jurors is considered ethically questionable, as outlined in this guidance sheet on the topic from the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press.”

To begin with, it is seen as unseemly to thrust jurors into the spotlight against their will when they are not volunteering for publicity; they are chosen. – READ MORE