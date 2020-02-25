CNN: A Baby Surviving An Abortion And A Newborn Aren’t The Same Thing

Following in the media’s kowtowing to abortion activists who seek to change the language to make abortion sound less horrific, CNN is now suggesting there is a difference between a baby who survived an abortion and all other babies.

In an article slanted heavily toward abortion CNN actually described the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act as requiring “abortion providers to work to ‘preserve the life and health’ of a fetus that was born following an attempted abortion as they would for a newborn baby, or face up to five years in prison.”

In CNN’s world, a “fetus that was born” is not the same as a “newborn baby,” apparently simply due to the fact that one was wanted and the other was nearly killed.

Beyond the disturbing euphemism that tries to dehumanize a baby that survives an abortion, CNN also referred to the Born-Alive Act as an “anti-abortion” bill, even though the bill doesn’t place any restrictions on a woman’s ability to get an abortion, it only states that newborn babies should get health care. The media has been deliberately misrepresenting this bill for more than a year in an attempt to paint supporters as trying to limit a woman’s ability to choose. Despite their best efforts, even two Democrat senators – Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Doug Jones of Alabama – have supported the bill previously and indicated this week they will do so again. – READ MORE

