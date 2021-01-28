CNBC Touts TRIPLE-Masking For Best Protection Against COVID-19

Remember when twin razor blades came out? The first blade, we were told in ads, pulled the hair out a bit and the second blade lopped it off, giving you a closer shave.

Then there were three blades. Then four. Now there are even five-blade razors. More is always better.

That’s what’s happening with masks. After all the supposed top brains, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, told us as the COVID-19 pandemic was just hitting the U.S. that we didn’t need to wear them. Then they said,”Wear one.” Then Fauci, America’s top immunologist, suggested that maybe two is better than one. And now, CNBC says, hey, if two is better than one, then three is better than two, right?

On a CNBC program hosted by former Fox News host Shep Smith, former CBS/MSNBC/NBC correspondent and host Contessa Brewer said three is better than two, citing “experts.”

“So yeah, the experts keep telling us that wearing masks is really about protecting ourselves, protecting others from ourselves in the event that we are contagious. But you know if other people aren’t wearing their masks or they’re wearing them improperly, we need to protect ourselves. So experts say you can double up with a tight weave fabric mask for added protection,” Brewer said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --