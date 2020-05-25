CNBC Reporter: Biden Tax Plan ‘Most Expensive’ in Recent History (VIDEO)

CNBC reporter Robert Frank said Friday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is putting forward the most burdensome tax plan in years.

“The truth is that Joe Biden, even though he’s portrayed as a moderate, is offering the most expensive Democratic tax plan that we’ve seen from any Democratic candidate in recent history,” Frank said in an interview. “Hillary Clinton’s total plan was $1.5 trillion. Biden’s plan is $4 trillion.”

Biden has been courting a number of progressives in advisory roles to his campaign in recent weeks. Last Wednesday, he announced his new “unity task forces” with rival primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.). The group, which includes freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and top economic advisers to the Sanders campaign, will collectively develop the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform. – READ MORE

