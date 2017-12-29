CNBC Director Accused of Setting Up Hidden Camera in Bathroom to Spy on Teen Nanny

The New York Daily News released shocking details of a CNBC director named Dan Switzen who is being accused of setting up a camera in a tissue box inside his home’s bathroom in order to spy on his teen nanny.

On November 13, his 18-year-old nanny invited two of her friends over to Switzen’s house when one of them went to the bathroom and discovered the camera. The teens were completely shocked and immediately took the camera to Pleasantville police that night.

According to the report, police found “incriminating images on its memory card” and arrested Switzen on a felony count of unlawful surveillance once a warrant was secured.- READ MORE

