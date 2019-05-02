‘C’mon Man!’ Joe Biden Scoffs at China Threat

Former Vice President Joe Biden dismissed the threat from China during a 2020 campaign rally in Iowa City, Iowa on Wednesday.

He said:

China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west, They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.

Biden’s remarks echo similar speeches he has delivered in his career about the strength of the American ideal and the economic and educational power of the United States that ultimately would beat foreign countries in Asia.

“We have the wealthiest and most prosperous economy in the world in the history of the world including China, we have the most powerful military in the history of the world,” he told Delaware Democrats in March before launching his campaign. – READ MORE