‘C’MON MAN’: Biden Criticized Over Use Of ‘Gendered’ Phrase

Biden has always been running afoul of current political correctness, but until recently, he was never held accountable by the same left-wing media that finds racist “dog whistles” in nearly everything Republicans say.

But Biden is now receiving that treatment. Biden, who speaks in a down-to-earth manner, sometimes says “c’mon man” to emphasize a point about something he finds ridiculous. Years ago, Internet feminist scolds informed us that saying “guys,” is sexist, and now Internet scolds have determined that “c’mon man” is also sexist.

Last week, New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow took Biden to task for his “bro-iness,” writing that Biden used “a rhetorical device that men often use among themselves, in locker rooms and barbershops, to recognize, register and reinforce masculinity.”

Last Saturday, The Washington Post ran an entire article about Biden’s use of the phrase, claiming that it “can quickly signal dismissiveness, annoyance, sarcasm or a certain willingness to use words that seem gendered, none of which are sure winners for a candidate trying to attract voters.” – READ MORE