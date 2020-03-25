Clyburn On Democrats’ Coronavirus Bill Agenda: ‘Tremendous Opportunity To Restructure Things To Fit Our Vision’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) told colleagues late last week that the need for a massive stimulus bill to protect the economy and American families provided the Democrats a “tremendous opportunity” to “restructure” the bill to get them things that they want to advance their partisan agenda.

“House Democrats are indicating they want to go bigger and broader than the already massive economic stimulus package offered by Senate Republicans to blunt the coronavirus pandemic,” The Hill reported late last week. “On a Thursday conference call featuring more than 200 members of the House Democratic caucus, lawmakers one by one laid out a sweeping wish list of provisions they want to see included in the nascent package, including a boost in infrastructure spending, an expansion of Social Security benefits and funding for states to set up an all-mail voting system in the event the pandemic extends into November’s elections.”

The Hill reported that Clyburn told colleagues, “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Clyburn’s comments come as unemployment rates have skyrocketed amid the economic downturn that has come as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

The quote resurfaced on Monday after the Democrats sank a massive $1.8 trillion stimulus package that would have protected the economy and provided $1,200 to millions of Americans. – READ MORE

