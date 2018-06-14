Clueless Comey didn’t know Anthony Weiner was married to Clinton aide Huma Abedin

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted to the Justice Department’s inspector general that he initially forgot that Anthony Weiner was married to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, the IG said in a report on the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s private email server.

In late 2016, the FBI realized that some of Clinton’s emails made their way onto Abedin’s laptop at home that she shared with her husband, Weiner.

Then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe thought that discovery was a “big deal,” in part because it may have showed how classified emails might have been sent to a private, non-government computer.

But Comey indicated it didn’t register with him why this news would be important.

“Comey said that he recalled first learning about the additional emails on the Weiner laptop at some point in early October 2016, although he said it was possible this could have occurred in late September 2016,” the IG report said.

“Comey told the OIG that this information ‘didn’t index’ with him, which he attributed to the way the information was presented to him and the fact that, ‘I don’t know that I knew that [Weiner] was married to Huma Abedin at the time,'” the report said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1