Clown for Congress: Leftist Professional Clown Vying to Run Against Republican in SC’s 5th Congressional District

It’s not unusual for people to call Congress a circus, but it may be the first time that a professional clown is running for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Steve Lough, a Democrat who worked for the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Baily circus, is seeking to unseat Republican Rep. Ralph Norman in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

In a campaign video on YouTube, Lough juggles five yellow balls (to represent the 5th district) but does not say anything in the ad about where he stands on any of the issues politicians are bouncing around ahead of the midterm elections.

His campaign website is registered under the domain clownforcongress.com, which includes a photo of him in clown makeup and videos of him juggling, asking South Carolinians to get out and vote in the June primary. His campaign signage features the “o” in his name as a red clown nose.His campaign slogan — “Aim High! Vote Lough!” — is a play on the phonetics of his name, which is pronounced like “low.” – READ MORE

