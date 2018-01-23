Clothing company CEO says his company markets to Fox News viewers because they’re ‘f**king idiots’

Clothing company founder Scott Jordan of SCOTTeVEST made some widely criticized comments about his customers in a recent Facebook post by calling Fox News viewers, where the company “primarily advertises” its products, “extremely gullible and easier to sell than other networks.”

Jordan’s post goes on to say that he gets to tell the network’s viewers they are “f***ing idiots while getting rich off them.”

Jordan and his wife, Laura Jordan, co-founded SCOTTeVEST in 2000, according to the company’s website. SCOTTeVEST makes multi-pocketed clothing designed to hold various technology pieces such as cellphones and chargers. Scott was featured in season three of ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2012 where he failed to make a deal with the show’s sharks.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A new CNN poll suggests that the tax reform bill which passed late last year has revived Republican hopes of maintaining both houses of Congress in the 2018 mid-term elections.

According to the poll, the difference between Republicans has narrowed to just five points, from ten to fifteen points before the wide-reaching tax cut passed. Now, voters prefer Democrats to Republicans only 49% to 44%.

CNN Poll: If the midterms were today, which party would you vote for? (Change from last) Democrats 49 (-7)

Republicans 44 (+6) The trends are heavily in the favor of the GOP since the tax cut passed. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 21, 2018

While the “recovery” is by no means complete — and support is not yet guaranteed — the poll represents a significant change from the summer, when the GOP was struggling to shore up the support necessary to avoid major losses. Democrats are down 7 points from CNN’s previous poll, and Republicans are up 6 points from the same, suggesting a major change in voter sentiment. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) executives said nearly all of this year’s benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders.

That includes a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting March 1 largely for those who work in the firm’s operations unit. The higher hourly wage will affect about 1,000 of the bank’s 52,500 employees, according to finance chief Mike Santomassimo.

The trust bank estimated the corporate tax changes will save nearly $250 million this year.

The explanation of how Bank of New York Mellon would use its tax savings came on a day when it reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.08 a share, including a $427 million benefit from the new tax legislation. BNY Mellon had earned $822 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier. – READ MORE