Clinton WhistleBlower: FEDS Investigating Adam Schiff’s Disturbing Behavior at Ed Buck’s Meth & Sex House

Embattled Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff is now the target of a federal investigation focused on the Congressman’s more-than-frequent trips to Ed Buck’s ‘drug house,’ according to a Clinton Whistleblower and insider.

Buck is a high-profile, millionaire Democratic benefactor who has contributed and bundled large amounts of cash to Democrats including Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and the list goes on and on. Buck was arrested last month after a nearly-dead man escaped from Buck’s home after Buck allegedly plied him with meth.

Larry Nichols is the consumate DC insider and operator. In fact, Bill Clinton in his biography described Nichols as a dangerous man. Clinton would know because Nichols spearheaded many of Clinton’s political black-bag Ops in Arkansas and Washington D.C for the Clinton cartel and beyond before he turned whistleblower.

Nichols revealed on his weekly news show on CrowdSource the Truth that federal agents have traced Congressman Schiff at Buck’s drug mansion over a dozen times. And now they want to know what Schiff was doing there.

“(Attorney General William) Barr is looking into why Adam Schiff was at Buck’s place 16 times,” said insider Larry Nichols. “The reason Barr is obligated to look into Adam Schiff, and the fact that he was there 16 times, is because as a member of Congress if he saw at his time at Buck’s any illegal activity, he is obligated by law to report it.

“And if he didn’t report it, then he is guilty of a crime.”

Two men previously died at Buck’s mansion from drug overdoses but Buck was never charged by Los Angeles Police. Finally, Buck was charged in Sept. with running a drug house and doping up victims and then allegedly acting out his twisted sexual fantasies on the incapacitated victims, according to prosecutors.

Buck targeted homeless men, according to prosecutors.

Nichols said Schiff, like Buck, is under investigation.

Who will be the first to rat the other one out?

This story is developing.