Clinton: ‘Sometimes I Yell at the TV’ Because of Trump

Posted on by
Hillary Clinton gets so frustrated with President Donald Trump at times that she yells at her television.

Clinton, whose new book What Happenedcomes out Tuesday and delves into her stunning election defeat at Trump’s hands, told NPR that she was prepared to be president and that Trump has been “played” on the world stage.

Asked if she ever watched the news and wondered what she would do in a particular situation, Clinton laughed. – READ MORE

"Look, I was prepared to be president..."
  • yurlittledog2

    The American People Yell at the TV wishing that you Hillary………. WOULD BE ARRESTED !!!

  • Daniel Overton

    Burn the witch.

  • oh god

    Its a gift and the 2 time loser will hand more to the GOP in midterms We are a year later and the screeching owl wont stop.