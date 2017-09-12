Clinton Slams Sanders: His Supporters Fed Into ‘Sexism and Misogyny Part of This Campaign’ (VIDEO)

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Sunday defended her criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and his supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton appeared on CBS’s “Sunday Morning” to promote her new memoir What Happened. Host Jane Pauley told Clinton that she watched Sanders defend himself from Clinton’s criticism in her new book, and asked her why she would want to open up these old wounds.

“I wanted to tell what happened, and the primary was part of what happened, “Clinton said. “I won a landslide victory in the primary. I know what it’s like to win, and I know what it’s like to lose, and when I lost to Barack Obama, I immediately turned around. I endorsed him. I worked for him. I convinced my supporters to vote for him. I didn’t get the same respect from my primary opponent.” – READ MORE