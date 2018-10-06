Clinton Sex Scandal Whistleblower: Ford Has Severely Damaged #MeToo

Linda Tripp, the woman who exposed former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky, said in an interview this week that Christine Blasey Ford has severely damaged the #MeToo movement.

Daily Mail reports that Tripp, 68, said that the weaponization of unsubstantiated allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were “smacking of a political agenda” and set the #MeToo movement back a decade.

“Any allegations of sexual assault should be heard but I have to wonder at the timing of Ford’s decision to come forward,” Tripp said. “He was a judge in I think the second highest court of the land for several years but that was not enough to propel her forward. She didn’t come forward when she shared it with a therapist, why not?”

“I believe it was because then there would not have been a great bang for the buck,” Tripp continued. “Then, he was not going to be a swing vote turning the court decidedly towards conservative values.”- READ MORE

A woman that Christine Blasey Ford claimed was at the party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her circa 1982 told FBI investigators that Dr. Ford’s “allies” tried to pressure her to change her story about what happened.

Leland Keyser told investigators that Ford’s friend, former FBI agent Monica McLean, had urged her to alter the original statement that she gave about not remembering any such party and not knowing Kavanaugh, The Wall Street Journalreported.

The Journal noted that Keyser’s statement to the FBI offered “a glimpse into how Dr. Ford’s allies were working behind the scenes to lobby old classmates to bolster their versions of the alleged incident.”

A source close to the situation told the Journal that Dr. Ford’s friends “including Ms. McLean, had contacted Ms. Keyser after her initial statement to warn her that her statement was being used by Republicans to rebut the allegation against Judge Kavanaugh.”- READ MORE