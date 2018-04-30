Clinton says Trump being ‘petty’ about $29.5B tunnel plan for Northeast

President Donald Trump’s hesitance to quickly back a nearly $30 billion rail-tunnel project to connect New York City to New Jersey was derided by Hillary Clinton on Friday night as an effort “to settle petty political scores.”

Clinton was speaking to members of the real estate industry at a gathering of the Regional Plan Association (RPA) in New York.

The so-called Gateway plan, estimated at $13.5 billion in 2011, is now projected to cost $29.5 billion, according to a letter this month from a group of House members to Mick Mulvaney, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

In March, President Trump threatened to veto an omnibus spending bill that included funding for the state-federal project, saying he was concerned that the federal government would be saddled with the full cost — as New York and New Jersey sought to pay their shares with money borrowed from Washington.- READ MORE

