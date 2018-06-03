Clinton Says She ‘Recommended’ Raid on bin Laden, New Book Refutes Claim

A new book says that far from being an ardent supporter of the successful 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, as she claimed during the 2016 presidential campaign, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was cool to the idea.

The book also claims that former Vice President Joe Biden, who said he would do whatever was necessary to help former President Barack Obama succeed, was angry with Clinton for misrepresenting her position, Fox News reported.

An excerpt from Kate Andersen Brower’s new book, “First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents and the Pursuit of Power,” was recently published by The Hill.

“Biden clearly resents the way Clinton mischaracterized her position,” the excerpt read, adding, “One aide said: ‘The a—covering, opportunistic version really rattled him.”

Biden had never disguised his concerns over the raid. The excerpt says that he was not alone.

“My sense is that (Clinton) was not sold on the idea either,” former Obama administration official David Axelrod is quoted as saying in the excerpt.

Clinton used the raid to tout her presidential credentials in a January 2016 speech to Iowa voters, according to Politico.

“I’m grateful I’ve been in the Situation Room making really tough decisions — they don’t get there if they’re not tough decisions,” she said at Iowa State University. “(Decisions) like the bin Laden raid … there was nothing at all preordained about what the outcome would be … I was asked to be among the very small group of advisers asked to weigh in.”

“I was one of those who recommended the president launch what was a very risky raid … because if all we had done was launch a missile and dropped a bomb we never would have known (if bin Laden was dead),” she said at the time. – READ MORE

