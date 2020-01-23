Clinton: Republicans Will ‘Steal Votes’ in 2020 Election

Hillary Clinton said she has warned Democrats running for president that Republicans will “steal votes” in the upcoming election.

“Whoever gets the nomination, you’ve got to deal with the structural challenges that the Republicans and their allies have put in your way,” Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter in a preview for the upcoming Hulu documentary about her life. “So, that means you’ve got to deal with voter suppression, because they’ll steal votes or they’ll prevent votes from happening. They’re now trying to purge voters so that they can try to limit the electorate.”

Clinton blasted Donald Trump in 2016 when he suggested he wouldn’t accept the results of the election, saying Trump’s remark was a “direct threat to our democracy.” She also called him a “sore loser.”

Clinton also said she told the women in the 2020 race they could run a great campaign and still get beaten. – READ MORE