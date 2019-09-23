Clinton, Obama silent on Ed Buck donations after Dem megadonor’s arrest

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama still aren’t saying what they will do with money they received from Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, even after he was charged Tuesday with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses — and months after other top Democrats have tossed aside Buck’s contributions.

Buck, 65, has donated more than $500,000 to a range of Democratic groups and politicians, including tens of thousands of dollars to California candidates such as Gov. Gavin Newsom. Buck is also well known in LGBTQ political circles.

He came under investigation in January after 55-year-old Timothy Dean was found dead of an accidental methamphetamine overdose in his apartment. It was the second such death in two years, following the July 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, 26.

The January episode prompted many Democrats to cut ties with Buck. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) told Fox News at the time it was “deeply disturbed” by Buck’s alleged conduct, and quickly donated his thousands of dollars of contributions to the NALEO Education Fund.

Other politicians also distanced themselves from Buck, and vowed to get rid of his campaign contributions.

"I am deeply disturbed by the latest revelations of a second death by overdose at the home of Ed Buck," California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu said in January, announcing plans to donate more than $18,000 in contributions to civil rights charities.