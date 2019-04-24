Clinton: Not worth pursuing Trump impeachment with ‘do-nothing Senate’

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday backed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her comment that impeaching President Trump “isn’t worth it,” saying the California lawmaker was chiefly concerned with putting “some points on the board” because of the “do-nothing” Republican-controlled Senate.

“I think Nancy is right to be cautious about making sure whatever is done in this Congress is more in accord with the very careful approach of 1973 and ‘4,” Clinton said while speaking at the Time 100 Summit.

“And remember, the other piece of this is that the Congress has to keep working. I know she is very focused on putting some accomplishments on the table, even if they die in the do-nothing Senate, which they will, because that has become a hotbed of cynicism unlike anything I have ever seen,” she continued.

Clinton also said at the event, “I have a kind of weird personal history about impeachment,” which earned laughs from the crowd.

“And not what you’re thinking,” she added, noting she was referring to her work as an attorney during former President Nixon’s administration, not to her husband, former President Clinton, who was impeached by the House but not the Senate in 1998. – READ MORE